A lorry motorist claimed conference during a Kuala Lumpur High Court to 4 terrorism-related charges. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 5 — A lorry motorist claimed conference during a High Court here currently to 4 terrorism-related charges.

Syed Amir Asyraf Syed Hamdan, 21, is indicted on a initial charge, of consciously ancillary Daesh terrorists by Facebook underneath a name, Abu Syed Malizi, created in Jawi alphabet.

The assign is underneath Section 130J(1)(a) of a Penal Code, punishable underneath Section 130J(1) of a same Code.

He is indicted on a second assign of regulating a Telegram focus underneath ‘Abu Syed Malizi’ to accept instructions from one Muhammad Wanddy to dedicate a militant act involving a palm grenade, a pistol and 24 bullets.

The assign is underneath Section 130FA(A) of a Penal Code, punishable underneath a same provision.

On a third assign underneath Section 130JB(1)(a) of a Penal Code, Syed Amir allegedly hexed photographs and videos of Daesh groups and acts of terrorism.

He is indicted on a fourth assign of intending to lift out a militant conflict by impasse in a contention on a theme by a ‘WeChat’ application, underneath a name, Abu Syed Malizi.

The assign is underneath Section 130JD(1) of a Penal Code.

The girl allegedly committed a 4 offences during a residence in Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, Bandar Baru Bangi, between Jan 9 and Aug 27, 2016.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman set Jun 5 compartment Jun 9 for hearing.

Deputy open prosecutor Mohd Izhanudin Alias represented a charge while a indicted was represented by warn Azamuddin Abd Aziz. — Bernama

Comments

comments