Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi refuted critique that efforts by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to pull investment from China was a form of colonialism. — AFP picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 28 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced a grant of a Chinese village to inhabitant economy can't be denied and hopes they continue to concur with a other races.

“We wish to continue this partnership and contingency set aside problems. The Chinese contingency continue to concur with a Malays, Indians and a people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he pronounced during a Chinese New Year eventuality here, tonight.

Ahmad Zahid refuted critique that efforts by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to pull investment from China was a form of colonialism.

He pronounced a explain that Najib’s efforts were tantamount to destroying a grace of Malaysians was improper as China’s investment was only 3.3 per cent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“I visited China 3 weeks ago and discussed a operation of issues including security. Since they knew we am from Bagan Datuk, they concluded to deposit in Bagan Datuk,” he pronounced while disappearing to divulge a investment.

Meanwhile, vocalization during another event, Ahmad Zahid certified that he was a fan of Tamil film star M.G. Ramachandran or improved famous as MGR, given childhood.

“I used to distortion to my late father so that we could go to watch his movie,” he pronounced during a ‘Oli Vilaku Kalai Nigalchy’ informative programme, here.

He pronounced nonetheless Ramachandran had died, his suggestion and memories still live among a Indian village worldwide.

The programme attended by 500 people was organized by Bagan Datuk MGR fans. — Bernama

