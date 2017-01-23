Loading...
Zahid: Government put aside NPL for preparation account to advantage all students

Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. record picDeputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — record picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 21 — The supervision is peaceful to put aside non-performing loans (NPL) from a National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to safeguard that each strata of multitude had a event to investigate adult to a top level.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced that from a blurb aspect, a PTPTN was not a viable financial establishment since of a high NPL.

“As a former bank executive and chairman, a PTPTN positively is not viable from a blurb aspect since of a really high NPL, most aloft than those who are profitable back.

“The supervision is peaceful to forget a NPL for a consequence of shortcoming to see that a people have educational opportunity. The government’s joining supersedes blurb value, supersedes banking values set by financial establishment standards,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced this when officiating a rising of a Matching Grant and ‘Kempen Jom Menabung Tabung bersama Tabung Pendidikan’ here hold in and with a Perak Menteri Besar Retreat Programme. — Bernama

