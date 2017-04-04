Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) says Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang might list his Bill usually after Putrajaya concludes a affairs in Parliament. — Bernama picSUBANG JAYA, Apr 1 — PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang might list his Bill to boost Shariah sentencing usually after Putrajaya concludes a affairs in Parliament, pronounced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Hadi’s Bill is listed in a stream Order Papers for a Dewan Rakyat, though he usually managed to list it for a initial time final year when an Umno apportion intervened to rouse it above remaining supervision Bills in a Jun session.

“PAS’s private member’s Bill will usually be tabled after all supervision matters… though we am certain voting on RUU355 will not be in this session,” Zahid pronounced during a press discussion today, regulating a Malay acronym for a Bill.

When asked if Barisan Nasional MPs would support a Bill, Zahid pronounced a doubt was beforehand during this stage.

He also pronounced it was Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia’s privilege to confirm if a Bill would be tabled.

Commenting on a lawsuit filed by Mohamed Tawfik Ismail, a son of a late Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, to announce a Bill unconstitutional, Zahid pronounced a former sovereign lawmaker was entitled to do so.

“He (Mohamed Tawfik) can do that though a Parliament has a set of laws to abide,” he pronounced when asked for comments on a matter.

Tawfik is suing Pandikar and Dewan Rakyat secretary Roosme Hamzah for usurpation a Bill that he claimed was opposite a Federal Constitution and submitted but adhering to Parliament’s Standing Orders.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak progressing this week announced that a statute BN coalition’s autarchic legislature had motionless opposite holding over Hadi’s private member’s Bill and tabling it as a supervision Bill.

The Islamist party’s boss is proposing to lift Shariah sentencing boundary to 30 years’ jail, RM100,000 excellent and 100 strokes.

