PUTRAJAYA, Apr 19 — The appointment of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as a Minister of Special Functions is not to take over a avocation of another method though to element and strengthen a care establishment in a supervision and party, pronounced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also a Home Minister, forked out a shortcoming given to Hishammuddin was to continue a critical efforts of a supervision in rebellious a several inner and general issues.

“He (Hishammuddin) can exercise and support a Prime Minister and me in discharging a duties. It does not meant holding over other ministries such as a Foreign Ministry.

His avocation is to raise and element a purpose of (the) primary apportion and other ministers.

“Basically, Hishammuddin will support (the) primary apportion and me in putting critical efforts to interpret a Malaysian government’s joining towards addressing domestic and unfamiliar issues, if there is any,” he told reporters after a pleasantness call by Hishammuddin, who is also a Defence Minister, during his bureau during Perdana Putra, here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also a Home Minister, pronounced he had due Hishammuddin’s name as a Minister of Special Functions as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak recently.

“I finished a offer to a primary apportion 3 months ago and during that time, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin was not benefaction during a meeting.

“This was a frank gesticulate from me privately and rigourously to Datuk Seri Hishammuddin since a 3 of us (including Najib) had formerly been a Minister of Defence and know that many other tasks need to be done.

“If a resolution is indispensable to solve several domestic or unfamiliar issues, and there is a probability that a primary apportion or myself are busy, we will ask Hishammuddin to paint a Malaysian government, not to paint us privately to commence several efforts.

In a 20-minute meeting, Ahmad Zahid pronounced he and Hishammuddin discussed several tasks including to strengthen a inhabitant care and celebration institutions, and other tasks would be discussed from time to time including issues that were outward a range of work of a Defence Ministry.

Refuting a disastrous conjecture finished by several parties between him and Hishammuddin, Ahmad Zahid forked out that he would give his team-work and support to Hishammuddin to liberate his new shortcoming and was assured that it would assistance a primary apportion in strengthening a care institution.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin pronounced a pleasantness call valid a tighten ties between him and Ahmad Zahid and certified that he was ‘very comfortable’ to work together underneath his new portfolio.

“This pleasantness call is according to tradition and my honour for a Deputy Prime Minister. This is critical to uncover to a open a tighten family that had been grown all this while and could strengthen a additional tasks entrusted to me, as good as to support in meditative for a celebration and bulletin during a supervision level.

“This is not tongue or play acting. we unequivocally and overtly state that my attribute with Zahid is many gentle and we am looking brazen to work with him underneath my new portfolio,” he said.

Regarding his duty to support a Prime Minister in monitoring confidence in Sabah and a Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), Hishammuddin pronounced he had a purpose to element a existent task. — Bernama

