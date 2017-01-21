Loading...
Zahid: Only Home Ministry has right to recover personal data

By   /  January 21, 2017

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Nov 10, 2016. Bernama picDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Nov 10, 2016. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi currently urged people not to worry about information leakages from any celebration as usually a Home Ministry has a right to recover personal data.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also a Home Minister, remarkable that private vendors for a ministry’s complement were not arcane to any information on particular information since they had been synchronised.

“The right of giving a information is with a agency, in this box a Registration Department. So don’t worry about information leakages since they are usually vendors who don’t have a right to give a data.

“Only a Home Ministry has a right to give it,” he told reporters after assembly a Bagan Datuk Indian village during Dewan India Sanmarka here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid was asked on a news by a internal journal that pronounced that a Home Ministry would examination a confidence entrance of vendors and contractors in supportive areas.

This comes following a detain of dual officers from supervision related companies by a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursdays for purported crime and energy abuse.

Two corporate figures, including a behaving arch executive officer of a government-linked company, were remanded for 6 days until Jan 25 to promote investigations into purported crime and energy abuse.

Elaborating further, Ahmad Zahid pronounced a Home Minsiter had their possess customary of procedures as good as followed a discipline set by a Finance Ministry’s Treasury Department for suppliers and vendors.

“If they (vendors) are not competent to do something or they go outward of a procession during a agreement term, unrelenting movement has to be taken on them including a stop of a contract.

“We will work with a Finance Ministry in this matter,” he pronounced and combined that a method was collaborating with a blurb crime multiplication of a military to examine a issue. — Bernama

  Published: 12 hours ago on January 21, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 21, 2017 @ 10:16 am
