Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced he never during any time called for vernacular schools to be scrapped. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 15 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced currently he has never suggested that vernacular schools to be abolished.

The Star Online quoted him as observant that what he meant was for a curriculum of vernacular schools to be softened in sequence to strengthen inhabitant unity.

“I had never during any time called for vernacular schools to be scrapped. Please don’t misrepresent what we said. we trust we need to strengthen a preparation complement to foster inhabitant integration,” Zahid reportedly said.

“The National Education Policy clearly states that a mom tongue is to be speedy in primary schools.

“However, we need to find ways to strengthen a preparation curriculum so that inhabitant togetherness and formation can be achieved,” he added.

Zahid had been asked to explain his progressing acknowledgement suggesting that a country’s preparation complement be reviewed in a seductiveness of inhabitant togetherness and that a several mediums done it formidable for pupils from opposite races and cultures to correlate with any other.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced that all races in a nation generally a younger era should be smooth in Bahasa Malaysia.

“The new generation, be it Indian or Chinese, pronounce a inhabitant denunciation well,” Najib pronounced during a National Culture Congress and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here.

He pronounced that students from vernacular propagandize systems should also be means to inverse good in a inhabitant language.

