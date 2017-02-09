Devotees accumulate in Batu Caves during a Thaipusam festival in Kuala Lumpur Feb 9, 2017. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced a farrago in religion, enlightenment and festivals distinguished by a internal communities gave a people an corner to strengthen oneness in a country.

He forked out that oneness and peace were not small rhetorics though should instead be translated with sincerity, but any influence or disastrous notice among a people.

Speaking during a Thaipusam rite in Batu Caves here today, he pronounced a differences in sacrament should not lead to any form of disturbances.

“Our republic was shaped formed on a plural society, and this farrago contingency be strengthened,” pronounced a Deputy Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid pronounced a Thaipusam jubilee in this republic should be promoted as a tourism product to attract some-more tourists generally those from India and Hindu supporters via world. — Bernama

