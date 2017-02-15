Zaid Ibrahim: Dr M is de facto Opposition Leader

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks to Malay Mail Online during an talk in Petaling Jaya Feb 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Datuk Zaid Ibrahim believes Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is now a de facto Opposition Leader notwithstanding steady denials by Pakatan Harapan.

Zaid, in an talk with Malay Mail Online, pronounced a former primary apportion is now a usually personality with a description to combine and lead a Opposition in a deficiency of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is in prison.

“I consider he is a de facto personality now,” Zaid, a former celebration co-worker of Dr Mahathir, told Malay Mail Online.

“He is a usually personality with an opinion, strong, who has a experience,” he added.

Zaid, who recently assimilated a DAP, also claimed that a Opposition agreement has a wordless agreement that Dr Mahathir is a stream de facto chief.

“We have a leader. Just that it’s not oral or proclaimed. But Mahathir is a de facto (leader) and I’m happy with that,” he said.

Barisan Nasional leaders, in an apparent bid to expostulate a crowd in a opposition, had in a past claimed Dr Mahathir was a new de facto Opposition Leader.

The former primary apportion has consistently seemed in vital events hold by a Opposition, mostly apropos a spokesman.

After he left Umno to form Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Dr Mahathir, a party’s chairman, is also seen as heading a negotiations on chair allocations between a Opposition parties.

But PKR leaders like Nurul Izzah, daughter of afterwards Opposition Leader Anwar, and Amanah MP Dr Hatta Ramli have rubbished a allegations.

They pronounced that a post belongs to PKR boss and parliamentary Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Anwar, who was Dr Mahathir’s emissary then, is now portion a jail judgment for sodomy.

