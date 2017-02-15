Loading...
Zaid Ibrahim: Dr M is de facto Opposition Leader

February 15, 2017

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks to Malay Mail Online during an talk in Petaling Jaya Feb 8, 2017. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks to Malay Mail Online during an talk in Petaling Jaya Feb 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Datuk Zaid Ibrahim believes Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is now a de facto Opposition Leader notwithstanding steady denials by Pakatan Harapan.

Zaid, in an talk with Malay Mail Online, pronounced a former primary apportion is now a usually personality with a description to combine and lead a Opposition in a deficiency of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is in prison.

“I consider he is a de facto personality now,” Zaid, a former celebration co-worker of Dr Mahathir, told Malay Mail Online.

“He is a usually personality with an opinion, strong, who has a experience,” he added.

Zaid, who recently assimilated a DAP, also claimed that a Opposition agreement has a wordless agreement that Dr Mahathir is a stream de facto chief.

“We have a leader. Just that it’s not oral or proclaimed. But Mahathir is a de facto (leader) and I’m happy with that,” he said.

Barisan Nasional leaders, in an apparent bid to expostulate a crowd in a opposition, had in a past claimed Dr Mahathir was a new de facto Opposition Leader.

The former primary apportion has consistently seemed in vital events hold by a Opposition, mostly apropos a spokesman.

After he left Umno to form Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Dr Mahathir, a party’s chairman, is also seen as heading a negotiations on chair allocations between a Opposition parties.

But PKR leaders like Nurul Izzah, daughter of afterwards Opposition Leader Anwar, and Amanah MP Dr Hatta Ramli have rubbished a allegations.

They pronounced that a post belongs to PKR boss and parliamentary Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Anwar, who was Dr Mahathir’s emissary then, is now portion a jail judgment for sodomy.

